ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest lady for drugging her baby with tramadol to go clubbing

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was said to have locked her baby alone in the house to party with her friends.

The suspect was said to have locked her baby alone in the house to party with her friends
The suspect was said to have locked her baby alone in the house to party with her friends

Cameroonian Police have reportedly arrested a lady, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, for drugging her child with tramadol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

An Instagram user, who shared the story with pictures of the suspect and the dead toddler, revealed that the lady drugged her baby so she could go clubbing with her friends.

Having drugged the child tramadol, the suspect locked him in the house, and left for the party thereafter. The incident was said to have occurred in the Likombo area of Tiko in the South-West region of Cameroon.

Upon her return, she, however, discovered the child lying down lifeless where she had put him and then raised the alarm. It was further revealed that the residents of the community descended on her and beat her up before the police intervened and carted her away.

The post read: “This lady you see here committed an abomination last night in Likomba, Tiko. Despite having a newborn baby of few months old in hand, she wanted to go clubbing with friends.

“The innocent child was the only thing standing in her way as she couldn’t take him to the club. So what did this girl do?

“She decided to give him tramadol so he can fall deep asleep. This way she can go party with her friends.

“She gave him the tramadol and locked the baby inside the house. She returned home this morning only to find out the baby died as a result of the hard drugs she gave him.

“Likomba inhabitants descended on her and got her well beaten. Forces of law and order intervened and as of now, the girl is in detention.”

The baby had, however, been buried.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lawan explains how North-East benefitted most from Buhari’s administration

Lawan explains how North-East benefitted most from Buhari’s administration

BREAKING: We will not extend Naira notes deadline – CBN

BREAKING: We will not extend Naira notes deadline – CBN

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president

BREAKING: Senate directs CBN to extend old naira notes mop up by 6 months

BREAKING: Senate directs CBN to extend old naira notes mop up by 6 months

Gov Abiodun’s failed attempts to flaunt his Forbes Award is a lesson for politicians

Gov Abiodun’s failed attempts to flaunt his Forbes Award is a lesson for politicians

A million APC members to welcome Tinubu in Zamfara – PCC Coordinator

A million APC members to welcome Tinubu in Zamfara – PCC Coordinator

Naja’atu Mohammed sacked for allegedly being a mole – APC PCC

Naja’atu Mohammed sacked for allegedly being a mole – APC PCC

NNPP lacks structure and focus - Liman says as he defects to PDP in Yobe

NNPP lacks structure and focus - Liman says as he defects to PDP in Yobe

Tinubu turned Lagos from super slum into 3rd largest economy in Africa — Shettima

Tinubu turned Lagos from super slum into 3rd largest economy in Africa — Shettima

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 thugs shot dead

Ghanaian father shoots his son to death for allegedly being stubborn

Kenneth Musonda, footballer receives footballer 5 crates of egg for being Man of the Match

Hilarious reactions as footballer declared 'Man of the Match' takes 5 crates of egg (video)

Pastor jailed

Ghanaian Reverend Minister jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people

Lagos hotelier shoots customer for complaining about malfunctioning TV

Lagos hotelier shoots customer for complaining about malfunctioning TV