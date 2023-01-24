Police arrest lady for drugging her baby with tramadol to go clubbing

An Instagram user, who shared the story with pictures of the suspect and the dead toddler, revealed that the lady drugged her baby so she could go clubbing with her friends.

Having drugged the child tramadol, the suspect locked him in the house, and left for the party thereafter. The incident was said to have occurred in the Likombo area of Tiko in the South-West region of Cameroon.

Upon her return, she, however, discovered the child lying down lifeless where she had put him and then raised the alarm. It was further revealed that the residents of the community descended on her and beat her up before the police intervened and carted her away.

The post read: “This lady you see here committed an abomination last night in Likomba, Tiko. Despite having a newborn baby of few months old in hand, she wanted to go clubbing with friends.

“The innocent child was the only thing standing in her way as she couldn’t take him to the club. So what did this girl do?

“She decided to give him tramadol so he can fall deep asleep. This way she can go party with her friends.

“She gave him the tramadol and locked the baby inside the house. She returned home this morning only to find out the baby died as a result of the hard drugs she gave him.

“Likomba inhabitants descended on her and got her well beaten. Forces of law and order intervened and as of now, the girl is in detention.”