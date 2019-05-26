Three weeks after the resumption of a new Police Commissioner in Bauchi State, the Bauchi State Police Command said it has arrested 43 suspected criminals in the state.

The new CP, Habu Sani said this on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the launch of a new strategy tagged, ‘Sectoral Community Policing’, to improve security in the state, Punch reports.

Sani said out of the 43 suspected criminals arrested by his men, eight of them have been convicted while others are awaiting trial.

“It is important to note that with this strategy, several criminal activities in the state have been checked.

“Twenty six suspects were arrested in connection with different offences, such as, sara-suka(thuggery), babeli (belonging to unlawful society responsible for extra judicial killings in the state), being in possession of counterfeit US dollars, dispensing without licence and dealing with dangerous drugs.

“Eight suspects were charged to court and convicted while 35 are in police custody undergoing investigation,” he said.

According to Punch, the CP also said the that ‘sectorisation’ of community policing was necessary to ensure that only people from a community were engaged in policing the people.

Recall that in March, police operative in Bauchi state arrested nine suspected political thugs terrorising the state capital.

Following the arrest of the suspected thugs, the state's Police Public Relations’ Officer (PPRO) DSP Kamal Datti assured that the command is always ready to provide security for protection of lives and property in the state.