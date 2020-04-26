The police said they have arrested three suspects in connection with the kidnap and murder of a Catholic Seminarian, Nnadi Michael of the Catholic Good Shepherd Major Seminary in Kaduna State.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

The criminal gang had on Jan. 9, stormed the Catholic Seminary and kidnapped four seminarians, murdered one of them and released the remaining three on Jan. 31 after collecting ransom.

The remains of the murdered Seminarian was found in the bush where it was abandoned.

Mba said the suspects were arrested after several months of intensive and extensive intelligence-led operations by crack detectives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

He said discreet investigations revealed that the suspects were part of a 19-man gang responsible for the kidnap of Dr Phillip Ataga’s wife and her two daughters on Jan. 24, in Kaduna State.

Ataga was killed by the gang following her heroic resistance to the despicable and inhuman attempt by the leader of the gang to rape her.

The suspects released the two daughters and the corpse of the slain woman to the family after collecting ransom.

Mba said investigations also revealed that the criminal gang was responsible for the kidnap of six students and two teachers of Engravers College, Chikun Local Government Area( LGA), Kaduna State on Oct. 3, 2019.

He said the suspects belong to a hybrid terrorist criminal network causing untold havoc in the North Central.

“They have confessed to several other random operations along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway where they kidnapped, killed and robbed motorists, collecting ransom and valuables running into millions of naira,” he said.

He pledged the commitment of the police to remain unrelenting in ensuring that crimes across the country were reduced to the barest minimum.

Mba said the police would not rest until other members of the gang and those responsible for other crimes, currently on the run, were apprehended and brought to book.