Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami disclosed Akerele’s arrest in an interview with journalists in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The suspect, according to the police spokesperson, was nabbed after he lured the victim with ₦100.

Her words: “A case of defilement was reported against one Ojo Akerele, 45, and he was subsequently arrested by security operatives.

“The victim,10, was lured to an uncompleted building by the suspect where he had carnal knowledge of her after giving her ₦100.

“The suspect claimed that the girl usually comes with her friend to collect ₦100 from him daily and that while she was asking for the money he drew her closer and had carnal knowledge of her.”

In a similar occurrence, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested one Adamo Yinusa and her son, Saheed, in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, for allegedly brutalising a 12-year-old girl.

Yinusa and Saheed were nabbed at the Oniponmo compound in the Oko Olowo area in Ilorin South Local Government Area following a report from a concerned person.

It was gathered that Yinusa inflicted severe injuries on the body of the minor after accusing her of stealing ₦2,000 from her shop.

