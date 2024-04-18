Man breaks neighbour's head with log of wood for playing loud music

The police charged Simon with assault and causing grievous harm. The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 10, at his residence.

According to Leo, an altercation broke out between the defendant and his neighbour Blessed Gaius, after he warned him to stop playing loud music in the compound.

Leo said Simon hit the complainant with a log of wood on his head thereby causing various injuries on him. The prosecutor stated that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 241 and 221 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

“The sections stipulate a three-year jail term for assault and three years imprisonment for causing grievous harm."

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦100,000 with one surety in like sum.