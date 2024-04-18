30-year-old man steals ₦1.2m from dead man's bank account, son reports crime
The son of the deceased discovered the theft and reported to the police.
The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing charges of conspiracy and stealing. He, however, pleaded not guilty.
The prosecutor, Insp Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between May 17, 2021 and July 21, 2021. Adegbite alleged that the defendant stole ₦1.2 million from one late Johnson David’s Access Bank account.
Adegbite told the court that a son of the deceased, Daniel David, discovered the theft. He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
The Magistrate, Oluwabusayo Osho, granted the defendant bail for ₦500,000 with two sureties in like sum. Osho adjourned the case until May 7 for a hearing.
