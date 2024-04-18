ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

30-year-old man steals ₦1.2m from dead man's bank account, son reports crime

News Agency Of Nigeria

The son of the deceased discovered the theft and reported to the police.

30-year-old man steals ₦1.2m from dead man's bank account, son reports crime
30-year-old man steals ₦1.2m from dead man's bank account, son reports crime

Recommended articles

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing charges of conspiracy and stealing. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between May 17, 2021 and July 21, 2021. Adegbite alleged that the defendant stole ₦1.2 million from one late Johnson David’s Access Bank account.

Adegbite told the court that a son of the deceased, Daniel David, discovered the theft. He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Magistrate, Oluwabusayo Osho, granted the defendant bail for ₦500,000 with two sureties in like sum. Osho adjourned the case until May 7 for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obiano's challenge to EFCC's power dismissed, medical travel approved

Obiano's challenge to EFCC's power dismissed, medical travel approved

Edo Chief Judge orders release of inmate held 4 yrs due to missing case file

Edo Chief Judge orders release of inmate held 4 yrs due to missing case file

PHOTOS: Mass protest rocks PDP HQ with 'Damagun must go' placards ahead of NEC meeting

PHOTOS: Mass protest rocks PDP HQ with 'Damagun must go' placards ahead of NEC meeting

Troops rescue pregnant Chibok girl with her 3 kids after 10 years in captivity

Troops rescue pregnant Chibok girl with her 3 kids after 10 years in captivity

BREAKING: Fed. High Court nullifies verdict upholding Ganduje's suspension as APC chairman

BREAKING: Fed. High Court nullifies verdict upholding Ganduje's suspension as APC chairman

EFCC threatens military option to arrest Yahaya Bello from Kogi Gov't House

EFCC threatens military option to arrest Yahaya Bello from Kogi Gov't House

Ex-Gov Yahaya seeks to annul arrest warrant, EFCC pushes for arraignment

Ex-Gov Yahaya seeks to annul arrest warrant, EFCC pushes for arraignment

Yusuf to provide foreign scholarships for indigenes to honour Aminu Kano

Yusuf to provide foreign scholarships for indigenes to honour Aminu Kano

JAMB orders arrest of parents who hang around CBT centres during UTME

JAMB orders arrest of parents who hang around CBT centres during UTME

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 persons drown in swimming pools, beaches in Lagos in 6 days - Police [bereadylexington]

7 Lagosians drown in swimming pools, beaches in 6 days

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised [Punch Newspapers]

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators [Nairametrics]

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators

An investigation is ongoing [Punch]

17-year-old boy fakes own kidnap, lands in police net