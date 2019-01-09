The corp member is charged for driving recklessly and killing the Coker Memorial High School student.

29-year-old Odedele was said to have driven his car in a reckless manner on his way back to his place of primary assignment in Osun State and hit the deceased who was selling garden eggs by the roadside.

According to the prosecutor, Oladoye Joshua, the accused corp member killed the 16-year-old with his Honda vehicle with registration number "Lagos MUN 187 CU" around 11:30am.

He told the court that Odedele's action contravened section 81(1) Cap 115, Vol 6, Laws of Osun State, 2003.

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum. He further adjourned the case till January 30, 2019.