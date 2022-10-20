NSCDC arrests church elder for operating illegal security firm in Lagos

Omofumah was arrested alongside one of his workers, Ambrose John, for operating an illegal private security company, Divine Assurance Security, in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

The suspect was said to have recruited 23 people in his church into the illegal security firm, and posted them to different places to work.

The workplaces of his recruits include -supermarkets, and electronic stores.

Admitting to not registering the firm, Omofumah blamed his action on lack of funds.

“I haven’t registered the private security company with the NSCDC. I have been operating since April 2022. I collect N35,000 per security officer that I attach to clients and I pay my staff 70 per cent of the money,” he said.

On his part, John said he had just resumed the work, and was not aware that the company was operating illegally.

He added, “My brother is one of his followers in church. He works for the company and also helped me to join two weeks ago. He agreed to be paying me N25,000 monthly. I did not know that the company was not registered.”

Reacting to the arrest, Head, Private Guards Company Department, NSCDC, Deputy Commandant, Onyegbula Eze said the arrest was made after investigations revealed that the company was operating illegally.