Nigerian jailed 7 years in United States over N902 million fraud
The convict helped co-conspirators launder proceeds of crime.
Akhabue Ehis Onoimoimilin was sentenced in Austin, Texas by a federal judge in a ruling delivered on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman condemned the convict to 87 months of imprisonment for his participation in a money laundering conspiracy using Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams.
Onoimoimilin, who pleaded guilty in February, admitted he used a fraudulent foreign passport in the name of David Harrison to open bank accounts in Austin, and Houston, where he's a resident.
He used the fraudulent accounts to receive, launder, and distribute wire transfers to co-conspirators illegally receiving proceeds of BEC and romance scams.
The convict said he collected between 10% and 15% of more than N172.2 million ($420,000) in fraudulently obtained funds.
"These morally reprehensible schemes deprive people of their hard-earned money and even their entire life savings and retirement funds, leaving humiliation and financial ruin behind," U.S. Attorney, Ashley C. Hoff, said after Wednesday's ruling.
Judge Pitman ordered Onoimoimilin to pay N354,7 million ($865,210.78) in restitution to his victims, and be placed on supervised release for two years after his prison term.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng