Nigerian jailed 7 years in United States over N902 million fraud

Akhabue Ehis Onoimoimilin was sentenced in Austin, Texas by a federal judge in a ruling delivered on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman condemned the convict to 87 months of imprisonment for his participation in a money laundering conspiracy using Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams.

Onoimoimilin, who pleaded guilty in February, admitted he used a fraudulent foreign passport in the name of David Harrison to open bank accounts in Austin, and Houston, where he's a resident.

He used the fraudulent accounts to receive, launder, and distribute wire transfers to co-conspirators illegally receiving proceeds of BEC and romance scams.

The convict said he collected between 10% and 15% of more than N172.2 million ($420,000) in fraudulently obtained funds.

"These morally reprehensible schemes deprive people of their hard-earned money and even their entire life savings and retirement funds, leaving humiliation and financial ruin behind," U.S. Attorney, Ashley C. Hoff, said after Wednesday's ruling.