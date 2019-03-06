The defendant was charged to court on a three-count charge bordering on theft.

According to the prosecutor, Ijeoma Ukagha, Boniface stole the motor parts on February 26 from one Ade Obanye who worked together with him at a mechanic workshop in Abuja.

She said, "The complainant said the defendant could not give satisfactory account of the missing car parts when asked.

"Police investigation revealed that the defendant formed a criminal intention and stole the said items, all valued at N70,000."

Ukagha said the offence contravened section 287 of the Penal Code.

In his ruling, the judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum who reside within the court jurisdiction.

The judge adjourned the case till April 2 for further hearing.