Arrest anyone forcing you to buy 'Tinubu sticker' - MC Oluomo reacts to trending video

Nurudeen Shotayo

MC Oluomo said the trending video was stage-managed.

MC Oluomo
MC Oluomo

What happened: A video had gone viral online wherein a man, who claimed to be an officer of the Lagos State Park Management Committee, can be seen forcibly pasting a 'campaign sticker' on a resisting motorist.

The sticker, which bore images of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential flag-bearer, his running mate, Kashim Shettima, and that of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, allegedly carries a N500 levy.

As seen in the clip, the motorist objected to purchasing the sticker despite strong insistence by the alleged park management officer.

“You will have to meet the chairman (MC Oluomo) for questions,” the officer said while struggling with the motorist.

Oluomo debunks video: Reacting to the development, Oluomo in a video that surfaced online on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, said the trending video was stage-managed.

He distanced himself and the Park Management Committee from the alleged campaign levies, adding that the people in the video couldn't be found.

Oluomo, who spoke in Yoruba language all through the clip, said the trending video was a mischievous attempt to blackmail Tinubu and his supporters ahead of the presidential election.

Paraphrasing Oluomo's words, he said 'we have gone round to investigate the incident, but we couldn't find anyone in the video at the location where the incident allegedly took place.'

Oluomo calls for action: He then urged the public to be on the lookout for anyone who might want to parade themselves as an official of Park Management Committee to extort motorists and report such a person to the police.

'If you caught anyone who claims to be selling campaign stickers on behalf of the Park and Gardens, beat them and hand them over to the police,' Oluomo said in Yoruba language.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

