The affected officers, Inspector Amiete, Sergeant Gbemunu Samuel, Sergeant Afolabi Oluwaseun and Corporal Adigun Omotayo, are all attached to the Ijaniki police division.

They are being investigated following the case of one Theodore Ifunanya, who was arrested on suspicion of involvement in armed robbery.

In a statement released by Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, the four policemen are yet to release the sum of CFA350,000 they recovered from Ifunanya even after he has been exonerated.

"After the investigation, the said Ifunanya Theodore was exonerated of the allegation. However, when his request for the release of his money was not attended to, he called the Area Commander in charge of Area K, Morogbo, ACP Hope Okafor, who directed that his money be released to him without delay.

"Meanwhile, the CP was briefed that the aforementioned police operatives were not at their professional best while handling the case. Consequently, he directed the head of the command’s Provost Section to arrest, investigate and try the officers involved in the orderly room, and if found guilty, appropriate punishment will be meted to them," the statement reads.

The commissioner also ordered that the Ijaniki Divisional Police Officer be issued a query, and if his response is not acceptable, the matter should be directed to the Inspector-General of Police for necessary action.