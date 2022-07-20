Kidnappers demand N500,000 ransoms from bread seller’s family

It was gathered that the bread seller, identified as Gettin, was abducted on Monday, July 18, 2022, as he was distributing bread to his customers.

Gunmen yet-to-be identified, according to eyewitnesses, stormed the express road en route Iwaraja in the state, and whisked the bread seller away.

Having whisked away the bread seller, on the same day, the kidnappers reportedly reached out to the family of the victim and asked for N5 million as ransom before they could free him.

However, after much pleading by the family, the kidnappers agreed to collect N500,000 before they could free him.

Residents of the area have organized a crowdfunding for the agreed ransom.

In a related development, no less than 10 policemen who were deployed to Osun State for last weekend’s governorship election, have been abducted.

The policemen, who were deployed to Osun from Nasarawa State Command, were kidnapped by gunmen in Obajana in Kogi State.

“On 17th July, 2022 at about 2305 hours, information received from Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Obajana that gunshots were heard along New By-pass Road, close to Trailer Park-PTI Obajana.

“It was reported that the DPO promptly mobilized patrol teams to the scene, where they met one white 18-seater passengers’ bus with registration No. GWA 295 YR, driven by one Usman Abdullahi ‘m’ with six occupants, who identified themselves as police officers from Nasarawa state Police Command.

“The officers narrated that their vehicle developed mechanical fault, which led them to drop out of their convoy and while trying to fix the vehicle, armed men suddenly emerged from the bush, forcefully kidnapping ten officers,” a statement disclosing this abduction, read.