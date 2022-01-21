RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

I repeated 2 sessions - UniJos best graduating student reveals

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Miss Awazi Haruna, a graduate of the faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Jos, says she repeated two sessions and yet graduated best student in her class.

Miss Awazi Haruna. [NAN]
Miss Awazi Haruna. [NAN]

Haruna told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos that she never allowed the situation to kill her quest of becoming a pharmacist.

Recommended articles

The 27-year old indigene of Nasarawa State was declared best student of her set at the 47th induction and oath-taking ceremony of the faculty.

Haruna said that she was never discouraged by the numerous challenges she encountered but she committed her time to her studies.

“To be honest I was not expecting it; I was shocked when they pronounced me the best student in my class.

“I encountered a lot of challenges; I repeated in 100 level because I failed Mathematics 101 and same in 400 level.

“But my commitment, dedication, endurance and by God’s grace brought me this far”, she said

Haruna said that she shunned all social activities on campus and faced her studies to excel in her academic pursuit.

“It feels amazing that after all efforts and sacrifices put in, in the end, I emerged the best.

“Nothing is as beautiful and fulfilling such as this,” she said.

She thanked her parents, siblings and all those who supported her academic sojourn, for believing in her ability to excel.

She called on young people to be hardworking, committed and dedicated to whatever course they might be pursuing.

NAN reports that Haruna came top in her class with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.21.

She was inducted on Tuesday in Jos alongside 78 of her classmates by Dr Nurudeen Mohammed, Registrar, Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Agege LG, RRS set up security taskforce to sweep out Awawa cult group

Agege LG, RRS set up security taskforce to sweep out Awawa cult group

Troops kill 3 Jos prison attack suspects

Troops kill 3 Jos prison attack suspects

Buhari says Nigerians need change of attitude toward education

Buhari says Nigerians need change of attitude toward education

Police arrest sacked FMC staff who tried to kill neighbour's son for alleged ritual

Police arrest sacked FMC staff who tried to kill neighbour's son for alleged ritual

Nigerian Army denies allegation of killings in Igbo communities by troops

Nigerian Army denies allegation of killings in Igbo communities by troops

Sanwo-Olu reinstates Aminu as LASU registrar

Sanwo-Olu reinstates Aminu as LASU registrar

We've not come up with any decision yet on subsidy - NEC

We've not come up with any decision yet on subsidy - NEC

Senator Na’Allah accuses Gbajabiamila of introducing Direct Primary to favour someone

Senator Na’Allah accuses Gbajabiamila of introducing Direct Primary to favour someone

ASUU is a trade union, NLC replies Head of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan

ASUU is a trade union, NLC replies Head of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan

Trending

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, chooses to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, choose to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Lagos wives can’t wait for 2021 AFCON to end - Survey

Super Eagles players were full of excitement after the victory

Police rescue baby onboard snatched car; on hunt for gunmen

The red Toyota Corolla that was snatched has been retrieved by the police in Kumasi

Church members allegedly asked to kneel outside as punishment for lateness (video)

Nigerian church members kneel outside chapel for lateness