Housewife seeks dissolution of 3 years 'loveless' marriage

News Agency Of Nigeria

The mother of two said I no longer love my husband and don't want to be his wife anymore.

The mother of two, told the court that she got married to Danga according to Islamic laws in 2020.

”We have been having marital issues since we got married. Inspite of all family interventions the situation did not change.

”I no longer love my husband and do not want to be his wife anymore” she said.

The respondent was not in court. The judge, Malam Mohammed Wakili, adjourned the matter until Sept.7 for the respondent to appear.

”This matter is hereby adjourned to give the respondent a chance to respond to the case. If he fails to appear, the court will grant the petitioner her prayers,” Wakili said.

