This phenomenon resonates in the Ghanaian society as schools that are deemed to be the best comes with huge financial burdens.

In Ghana now, a good school is measured by its tuition fees, facilities and the curriculum it uses.

The majority of good Ghanaian schools are only for the high-income earners, and they mostly follow an international curriculum.

We took a look at some of these 'good' schools are how expensive they are to the average Ghanaian.

1 . Lincoln Community School: This Abelenkpe based school is arguably the most expensive school in Ghana. It is estimated that students pay in the range of $15,084 to $26,276 per year.

2 . American International School: The school is located in East Legon. They use the American curriculum and pay approximately GH¢40,000 for tuition.

Lincoln Community

3 . SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College: The Tema based school has each student paying about GH¢39,000 to 78,000 for tuition per term. They also use the British curriculum.

4 . Al-Rayaan International School: The school has a nursery, primary, and secondary level. They use Islamic, British and Cambridge curriculums. The tuition fee is about $6,750 to $8,750 per term.

Galaxy International School

5 . Ghana International School (GIS): As one of the oldest international schools in Ghana, GIS uses the British curriculum to instruct its students. The school has three departments; nursery, primary and secondary. Each student pays about $2,027 to $3,045 tuition fees.

6 . Galaxy International School: This school also uses the British curriculum as its syllabus of instruction. It has a nursery, primary and secondary department. Students here pay GH¢ 26,000 each for tuition.

7 . Liberty American School: This school is located in Abelemkpe. The school operates on the American curriculum. Each student pays approximately GH¢30,000 for tuition.

8 . Ecole Francaise: The school is located in East Legon. It uses the French curriculum and each student pays 4,900 Euros and 8,000 Euros for tuition.