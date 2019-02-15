The APC member, identified as Margaret, was abducted on her way back from a campaign rally at Orogun, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The politician, who hails from Efurun in Uvwie LGA, is said to be a staunch supporter of Senator representing Delta central in the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

According to reports, the 50-year-old politician was in a vehicle belonging to the director general of the Omo-Agege campaign with three others when her abductors attacked.

She was the only unlucky occupant in the vehicle that was whisked away by the gunmen as the other three party faithfuls escaped.

Punch reports that the abductors contacted a friend of the APC member demanding N30 million as ransom for her release.

Explaining what went down with him and the abductors, her friend and also an APC faithful, identified as Commander, said the abductors called him several times regarding the ransom payment.

He said "When I called her number, a man picked the call and I asked him to give the phone to the owner.

"But the man identified himself as a kidnapper. He told me that he would give me two minutes to speak with the captive for me to know that she had been abducted. I was taken aback when I heard him say that. Anyway, I still called the line to speak with Margaret. She told me that it was true that she had been kidnapped.

"After the two minutes, they collected the phone from her and started negotiating with me. They told me to go and bring N30m to secure her release or they would kill her the next day, being Wednesday. I started begging them not to kill her and that they should allow me to contact her people to let them know of the development."

He noted that when the abductors called him again on Thursday, he appealed to them to spare her as he is making efforts to reach Margaret's family and APC hierarchy in the state to resolve the matter.

Commander added that Senator Omo-Agege is aware of the incident and is working towards ensuring her release.