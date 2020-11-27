This is coming hours after some gunmen killed the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi at the Elegbeka area of Ose Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

According to Punch, Mrs Ale was kidnapped alongside her driver and one other person along Ondo-Akure Expressway at the Owen area of Idanre Local Government Area of the state on Thursday night.

A source, who spoke to the newspaper said the whereabouts of the Chief of Staff’s wife remain unknown.

he source said, “I can confirm to you that the wife of the Chief of Staff was kidnapped last night and her whereabouts remain unknown.

“She was coming from Lagos with a driver and two other people in the car. Security men were in the forest last night searching for her.”

Confirming the incident, the Ondo Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro said the command had begun to search for the victims.

He said, “I can confirm the incident. The CP has ordered all the police divisions in the area to go after the hoodlums with the assistance of the military men and I hope that very soon, we shall have good news from there.”

Meanwhile Governor Akeredolu has ordered security agencies in the state to fish out the killers of the first-class monarch.