Ibrahim Shamaki, father of one of kidnapped from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Mando, Kaduna is dead.

Shamaki died on Friday, March 26, 2021, ostensibly from the anguish of his missing daughter, Fatima.

According to Channels TV, late Shamaki died of a heart attack after he fell ill shortly after the news of his daughter’s abduction was broken to him.

He died while his relatives were about to take him to a hospital for further medical treatment.

When the students' abductors released a video showing the students in a forest 24 hours after their abduction, Fatima was the girl in the video wearing a hijab.

Recall that on Friday, March 12, 2021, the students were attacked in their school by bandits.

But when security operatives arrived to prevent the bandits from kidnapping the staff and students of the school, the assailants engaged them in a gunfight.

This according to the military led to the rescue of 180 people, comprising 132 male students, 40 female students, and eight civilian staff.

Despite the military's response, the bandits kidnapped 39 people, including 23 female and 16 male students.