Explained: How Pastor Chris Oyakhilome gathered thousands for International Pastors’ and Partners’ Conference

About 20,000 representatives from all over the world gathered in Lagos, Nigeria from November 16th to November 22nd, 2020, when Pastor Chris Oyakhilome kicked off his annual International Pastors’ and Partners’ Conference (IPPC).

The world-renowned pastor is the founder and president of the ministry Christ Embassy, also known as LoveWorld Incorporated, which he founded in 1987.

Since then, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s number of followers has grown to 13 million people across the globe.

Every day, he inspires them to take their faith to a new level, and during the International Pastors’ and Partners Conference, it was his fellow ministers and partners’ turn.

They flew into Nigeria to receive the word of God and to collect inspiration for their ministering in the upcoming year through lessons and workshops by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and the LoveWorld Ministry.

The week-long conference took place at the LoveWorld Crusade Grounds in Lagos, Nigeria, where Pastor Chris Oyakhilome ministered around the clock.

At one of his seminars, he, for instance, talked about righteousness.

“Righteousness is the expression of the will and nature of the Father. Righteousness is the expression of the will and nature of God. If God sits on His throne and says nothing and does nothing, you will know nothing about righteousness.

"But when He acts, when He does whatever He does, when He goes in action, He will only act in consistency with His will and His nature. The Bible says that all of His works are done in righteousness,” Pastor Chris Oyakhilome explained.

Between the lectures, the participating ministers and partners could indulge themselves in the wide selection of international and African cuisine served at the conference’s numerous food courts.

The LoveWorld Ministry had also arranged buses to transport the attendees from their hotels to the LoveWorld Crusade Grounds and back.

Explained: How Pastor Chris Oyakhilome gathered thousands for International Pastors’ and Partners’ Conference

A week full of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome events

Like previous years, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome had organized a lot of other huge Christ Embassy events that week.

Social media users were invited to the International Media Connectors’ Conference, which highlighted the importance of praying and spreading the Gospel through social media and the internet.

The participants, for instance, had lectures and workshops about media strategy, digital communication, social media networking and how to build an effective virtual workplace.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome invited youth pastors to the International Teens Pastors’ & Leaders’ Conference, where they could join him on a spiritual journey to discover and fulfill their purpose.

Over the years, the conference has nurtured a love for Jesus Christ in the younger generation of Christ Embassy members through coaching sessions from experienced pastors.

During the International Teens Pastors’ & Leaders’ Conference, the young ministers got to expand their knowledge about God, and they had time to reflect.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and the LoveWorld Ministry believe that it will prepare the young members for leadership roles in the ministry and for life in general.

The LoveWorld Exhibition, the IPPC Presidential Awards and the LIMA Music Awards were also on the program that week.

The purpose of the LoveWorld Exhibition was to showcase the global impact of various divisions of the ministry, while the IPPC Presidential Awards celebrated the best partners and departments of Christ Embassy.

At the LIMA Music Awards, singers from the ministry’s own music industry were acknowledged for their work throughout the past year.

Invited through social media

The participants of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s many events were invited through the ministry’s social media platform, KingsChat.

The pastor has always been very into technology and has spoken about the possibilities of the internet and the 5G network on numerous occasions.

Therefore, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome launched his own social media platform, where users can post, comment, like and share their opinions, make phone calls and read news.

Earlier this year, KingsChat played a significant role in another big LoveWorld event, as it was one of two organizers of the KingsChat CeFlix Social Media Week.

In July 2020, KingsChat and the ministry’s video platform, CeFlix, hosted an online social media week, where Christ Embassy empowered the attendees to use technological tools for wealth creation, economic growth, career path interest and personal development in specific areas of interest.

70 seminars, 42 workshops, 14 product reveals and 14 keynotes were on the schedule during the Social Media Week.

Among the lectures were ‘Privacy Violations – The Dark Side of Social Media,’ ‘The Politics and Business of Data,’ ‘The Control and Silencing of the Church and Conservatives’ and ‘Connect, Engage and Build Your Brand.’

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome praised the initiative and called the Social Media Week “very powerful, enlightening and empowering.”

To make it all happen, KingsChat teamed up with CeFlix, which is the ministry’s video and streaming platform.

There, you can watch Christian news, prayer services, concerts, music videos as well as award shows, and you can live stream LoveWorld events or watch them on demand.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome sells out arenas worldwide

The man behind all of these events is Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. He lives in Nigeria, where he established the church, Christ Embassy, 33 years ago.

Over the years, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has gotten millions of followers all over the world, and his ministry now has more than 100 branches worldwide.

The pastor is one of the most famous, powerful and influential religious leaders in Nigeria, and he never fails to sell out big arenas where people can come and hear him ministering.

Abroad, he is also a popular man. He has, for instance, been speaking at a sold-out O2 Arena in London, the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana and the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has become increasingly popular after he launched his YouTube channel in the 2000s so people all over the world could hear and see his sermons.

This year, his YouTube account has been more active than previous years because of several Global Days of Prayer and prayer weeks he has hosted.

*This is a featured post.