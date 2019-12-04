The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abiodun, a resident of No. 3, David St., Abule Oja, Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, was remanded by Justice Abiola Soladoye following his not guilty plea to a charge of sexual assault by penetration.

According to the prosecutor, Mrs Arinola Momoh-Ayokanbi, the defendant committed the offence on March 23 at the Women Society Nursery and Primary School, University of Lagos.

“The defendant is a private driver to one of the parents, and he usually takes his employer’s child and other children to and from the school.

“The parents of a four-year-old pupil of the school (name withheld) reported to authorities that their daughter had been crying and was experiencing difficulty urinating.

“Upon enquiries, she revealed that Abiodun had on a number of occasions put his fingers in her private part within the premises of the school whenever he came to pickup or drop off the children.

“The parents of the child immediately reported to the authorities, and the driver was arrested,” she said.

Momoh-Ayokanbi said that five witnesses would testify against the defendant during the trial.

She said that the offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 261 prescribes up to life sentence for anyone found guilty of sexual assault by penetration.

The judge adjourned the case until Feb. 2, 2020 for commencement of trial.