Court sentences man to death for kidnap, rape

The convicts were earlier arraigned on a five-count charge of Rape, kidnapping, attack with harmful substance, Iiflicting physical injury and unlawful trial by ordeal.

Justice Philip Imoedemhe, in his judgment, sentenced Isah, the 1st defendant, to death and Jeremiah Okamudu, 2nd defendant to 4 years imprisonment without option of fine, while Miracle Pius – 4th defendant, was jailed 19 years without option of fine.

Imoedemhe held that all the evidences tendered before the court had convinced him beyond reasonable doubt that the 1st, 2nd and 4th defendants were guilty of the crimes.

He ordered that Taofeek Isah be sentenced to death by hanging while the other convicts are to be taken to the Auchi Correctional Centre to serve their jail terms.

The Lead Prosecutor, Clement Eseigbe, had during trial submitted that Isah connived with three of his friends to kidnap, gang rape and grievously assault one 20-year-old Blessing Ezekiel.

The Prosecutor said the defendants committed the offences on Oct. 22, 2021, at Okpella community in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

“The defendants did rub pepper into the vagina of the victim and inflicted physical injury on her by beating her with a cutlass, wood and other dangerous objects,” another prosecutor – Sherifat Adekutu – said.

The offences are Contrary to Section 4 and Punishable under Section 5 (1), (B), Section 25 (1) of the Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Law 2021.

In a similar case, the court also sentenced a 61-year-old-man, Taiwo Buoro, to 10 years imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl.

Justice Philip Imoedemhe, in his judgment, jailed Buoro without option of fine.

Buoro, a farmer, committed the offence on Sept. 19, 2021, at Ososo in Akoko – Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

The offence is Contrary to Section 4 and Punishable under Section 5 (1) of the Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Law of Edo State 2021.