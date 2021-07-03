RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Chidinma booked apartment where Super TV CEO was killed with fake name and foreign number

Police had earlier revealed that a fake driving licence bearing ‘Mary Johnson’ with Chidinma's photograph was recovered from her.

Chidinma Ojukwu, a 21-yr-old student of the University of Lagos was arrested over the murder of Chief Executive Officer, Super TV, Usifo Ataga.
A report by the police on the murder of Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV has revealed that the prime suspect, Chidinma Ojukwu booked the short let apartment, where Ataga was killed in Lekki with a fake name and a foreign number.

The 21-year-old Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos was said to have given her name as Jewel when she checked into the service apartment on Adebowale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

The police report also stated that several calls placed to the phone number with which she booked the apartment didn’t go through after Ataga’s body was discovered in the room.

Days after Ataga’s murder, Chidinma confessed to the police that she stabbed the businessman under the influence of drugs after a sex romp.

Chidinma Ojukwu allegedly murdered Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga (Punch)
The undergraduate, who has been confirmed to be a student of UNILAG by the university management also confessed to withdrawing a sum of N380,000 from the deceased’s account using his ATM card.

Meanwhile, the police in their report of a preliminary investigation into the alleged murder said the incident was reported to them by one Mrs Nkechi Mogbo, the operator of the facility, where Ataga was killed.

The report reads in part, “Mogbo reported that around 3pm of June 16, 2021, she received a call from her security guard on Adebowale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I where she has one flat being used as a short let apartment. She further stated that the security man informed her that one Jewel with a foreign phone number who rented the apartment invited one Usifo Ataga to the apartment yesterday (June 15) and that about 1pm of June 16 when the cleaner wanted to clean the room, he discovered that the door had been broken.

“When she (the cleaner) peeped into the room, she discovered that the said Ataga was lying in a pool of blood. All calls put across to the said Jewel to come back to the apartment proved abortive.”

When Chidinma was paraded at the state police command headquarters in Ikeja in June, some items were reportedly recovered from her.

The items according to the police included a Nigerian passport with No B50010434, a fake driving licence bearing ‘Mary Johnson’ with the suspect’s photograph, an Access Bank statement of account slip, a UBA (United Bank for Africa) ATM debit card bearing her name and a UNILAG identity card, Punch reports.

