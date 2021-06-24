RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

21-yr-old UNILAG student explains why she killed Super TV CEO after 4 months of romantic relationship

The undergraduate confessed that she and Ataga were “having fun” when an argument broke out and she stabbed him twice.

Chidinma Ojukwu, a 21-yr-old student of the University of Lagos was arrested over the murder of Chief Executive Officer, Super TV, Usifo Ataga.
Ojukwu who was arrested at her parents’ residence in the Yaba area of the state on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, confessed to killing the 50-yr-old CEO.

The 300 level student of Mass Communication told the police that she had been in a romantic relationship with Ataga for about four months before the ugly incident occurred on June 15, 2021.

Michael Usifo Ataga, CEO of Super TV was killed by an undergraduate student of UNILAG (BBC)
Ojukwu confessed that she and Ataga were “having fun” when an argument broke out and she stabbed him twice.

“We were in the lodge smoking. He was trying to make advances on me. I was tired and he became violent on it. I let him have his way. Towards afternoon, he ordered roofies. We took it together and ate food. He became high. I was still not happy with the first one (sex) that we had, so, I was staying on my own, smoking and drinking. He, too, was on his own.

“He came to me and I was like I am not happy with what he did. I was like, ‘You don’t help me, you don’t assist me with anything, you are just playing with me around’. He was like, ‘Take my ATM and withdraw what you want,” she confessed.

The undergraduate also confessed that she withdrew N380,000 from Ataga’s account after stabbing him.

Ojukwu narrated the circumstances surrounding Ataga’s death at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja on Thursday, June 24, 2021, after she was paraded as a suspect by the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

The police said that investigation is ongoing, adding that “the case will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded”.

