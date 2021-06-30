‘She is our student’, UNILAG breaks silence on Chidinma, Super TV CEO murder suspect

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

The institution reveals Chidinma's matric number, contact address, phone number, and date of birth.

Chidinma Ojukwu allegedly murdered Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga (Punch)
The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has finally reacted to the murder case involving Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300 level student of the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, affirmed that the alleged killer of Super TV boss, Michael Usifo Ataga is a student of the university, saying the school won’t deny her.

Ogundipe said this on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, while addressing journalists on the activities lined up for the institution's 51st Convocation Ceremony.

The VC disclosed Chidinma’s matric number, contact address, phone number, and date of birth.

He said, “From our records which are available to us, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu is a student of the University of Lagos who was born on December 12, 1999.

“From our records, she is from Abia State. From our records, her contact address is 57, Akinwumi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos.”

“From our records, her next of kin is Mr Onoh Ojukwu. She is a student of this great university whether she is a part-time or full-time student. Her matriculation number is 170912015.

“We cannot deny the fact that she is a student of the university.”

Prof Ogundipe also said that the university management will follow due process to suspend Chidinma, adding that the matter which is now being handled by the police, has become a national issue.

The university is handling the administrative aspect of the issue,” he said.

It would be recalled that the 21-year-old student of the Department of Mass Communication confessed to the police and journalists that she stabbed Ataga to death.

She made the confession while being paraded at the state police command headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

