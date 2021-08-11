RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Charity workers allegedly spend N21.5 million donated for cancer patient on real estate, cars

The suspects will soon be charged to court for allegedly obtaining money by false pretence.

Michael Yusuf Michael (left) and Martha Daniel (right) are promotors of Kaduna-based NGO, MYM123CARE [EFCC]
Michael Yusuf Michael (left) and Martha Daniel (right) are promotors of Kaduna-based NGO, MYM123CARE [EFCC]

Two charity workers have been arrested for allegedly blowing through millions of naira raised through crowdfunding for a cancer patient.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said in a statement on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 that Michael Yusuf Michael and Martha Daniel are promotors of Kaduna-based NGO, MYM123CARE.

A petition had been submitted to the anti-graft agency that the duo used the foundation to solicit funds from the public only to convert to personal use.

The EFCC's investigation showed that the suspects solicited donation, starting in March, for a woman with breast cancer, supplying the public with a MYM123CARE bank account in a first generation bank.

They allegedly went on a spending spree and transferred N21.5 million in the account to third parties that bought properties including real estate, automobiles, and electronic equipment.

"The woman for whom the fund was supposedly raised later died in the hospital," the EFCC said.

The woman was living with her family in an uncompleted building and had asked for support to survive when she contacted the foundation, according to a video seen by Pulse.

The suspects will soon be charged to court for allegedly obtaining money by false pretence.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

