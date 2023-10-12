ADVERTISEMENT
Businessman allegedly obtains ₦4.8m Toyota Sienna by false pretences

News Agency Of Nigeria

The businessman sold the vehicle but failed to remit the money into the complainant’s account.

The defendant, who resides at Agege, Lagos State, is charged with conspiracy, stealing and obtaining by false pretences. He, however, pleaded not guilty before an Magistrates’ Court. The prosecutor, ASP Evelyn Ehieniua, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 2022 at Alausa, Ikeja.

The prosecutor said that the complainant, Sylvester Okojie, gave the unregistered space bus to the defendant to help him to sell it. The prosecutor said that the defendant was to sell and remit the money into the complainant’s bank account after taking a percentage.

The prosecutor said that the defendant sold the vehicle but failed to remit the money into the complainant’s account, adding that all efforts made to retrieve the money failed. The alleged offences contravene Sections 287, 380 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, M. A. Adegbaye, granted the defendant ₦500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum. Adegbaye adjourned the case until Oct. 23 for mention.

