The GTBank Food and Drink Festival is calling on Food Vendors to register for a Free Stall at the forthcoming event, which is scheduled to hold from April 28th to May 1st, 2019 at GTCentre, Plot 1 Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos. 10am – 9pm daily.

Organized by leading African financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, the GTBank Food and Drink Festival has become the premier culinary event in Africa, bringing together thousands of food lovers from across the continent to support and celebrate Nigeria’s vibrant small businesses in the food retail sector.

After three successful editions, this year's Festival will hold for four days, and will give out free stalls to selected vendors who want to exhibit their products.

Who Can Apply?

Vendors who are into Restaurant business, Fresh Foods (Fruits, Vegetables & Frozen Foods), Confectioneries & Bakery Items, Beverages, Wines & Spirits, Ready to Eat Consumables and others.

Registration will close on March 30th 2019

To apply for a stall, visit: ﻿https://foodanddrink.gtbank.com/registration/exhibitor/﻿.

