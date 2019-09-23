John has been charged with two counts of attempting to commit an offence of theft and being in possession of keys strongly suspected to be master keys.

The Prosecution Counsel, Vincent Osuji, told the court that the complainant, Edith Makwe, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station, on September 2.

He said that John attempted to steal Makwe’s car with reg. number BWR 77 MG, which was parked in a gym in Karu, Abuja.

Osuji further alleged that, during police investigation the defendant was found in possession of seven bunch of keys suspected to be master keys, which he has been using to carry out criminal activities.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 95 and 319a of the Penal Code after pleading not guilty to the charge.

Following the case adjournment until Sept. 27, for hearing, the Judge, Sani Mohammed, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.