ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 Kidnap victims freed as Anambra Police storm hideout, abductors flee

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police also recovered two magazines loaded with 50 rounds of ammunition.

4 Kidnap victims freed as Anambra Police storm hideout, abductors flee
4 Kidnap victims freed as Anambra Police storm hideout, abductors flee

Recommended articles

Police spokesman in Anambra, ASP Toochukwu Ikenga stated in Awka on Monday that the victims had been reunited with their families. He added that a local vigilance group collaborated with the police in the operation at Awgbu in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

Ikenga stated also that in a follow-up operation on Saturday, members of the vigilance group and the police combed the surrounding bushes and recovered one AK-47 rifle abandoned by the kidnappers. They also recovered two magazines loaded with 50 rounds of ammunition.

Ikenga added that a manhunt had begun to effect the arrest of the fleeing abductors as the Special Anti-kidnapping Unit of the police in the state had taken over the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Aderemi Adeoye, had commended the diligence of the joint team and promised to reward it for its commitment to public safety.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UK bans migrant health workers from bringing dependants

UK bans migrant health workers from bringing dependants

Gov Adeleke appoints Makinde as new Owa of Igbajo in Boluwaduro LGA

Gov Adeleke appoints Makinde as new Owa of Igbajo in Boluwaduro LGA

Despite economic hardship, Buhari believes Tinubu has performed well

Despite economic hardship, Buhari believes Tinubu has performed well

Oyo Govt claims to feed Bodija victims ₦20m weekly, denies abandonment rumour

Oyo Govt claims to feed Bodija victims ₦20m weekly, denies abandonment rumour

Peter Obi’s ex-aide discloses how he bought 400 SUVs for traditional rulers

Peter Obi’s ex-aide discloses how he bought 400 SUVs for traditional rulers

CBN reminds Microfinance banks to submit returns promptly through FinA App

CBN reminds Microfinance banks to submit returns promptly through FinA App

Business owners struggle to make profit due to poor power supply in Bayelsa

Business owners struggle to make profit due to poor power supply in Bayelsa

Tinubu to inaugurate Minna International Airport named after him on Monday

Tinubu to inaugurate Minna International Airport named after him on Monday

Gov Yusuf calls for Tinubu to open borders for affordable food prices

Gov Yusuf calls for Tinubu to open borders for affordable food prices

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The fire spread to 10 rooms in the compound [iReporter]

3-year-old boy burns to death in candle-caused building fire

Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items

TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items

The well has served the community for years (Image used for illustrative purposes) [Benue Info-pedia]

Man and neighbour drown in public well while trying to rescue trapped son