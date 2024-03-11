4 Kidnap victims freed as Anambra Police storm hideout, abductors flee

Police spokesman in Anambra, ASP Toochukwu Ikenga stated in Awka on Monday that the victims had been reunited with their families. He added that a local vigilance group collaborated with the police in the operation at Awgbu in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

Ikenga stated also that in a follow-up operation on Saturday, members of the vigilance group and the police combed the surrounding bushes and recovered one AK-47 rifle abandoned by the kidnappers. They also recovered two magazines loaded with 50 rounds of ammunition.

Ikenga added that a manhunt had begun to effect the arrest of the fleeing abductors as the Special Anti-kidnapping Unit of the police in the state had taken over the investigation.

