Jayeoba is the Marketing Director of Wales Kingdom Capital Limited.

“The public is hereby notified that Adewale Daniel Jayeoba of Wales Kingdom Capital is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the alleged case of an investment scam,” the anti-graft agency announced in a statement.

“Jayeoba is a 24-year-old native of Ori-Ade local government of Osun state.

“His last known address is suit 1004, Providence Centre, MKO Abiola way, by NNPC mega station, Abeokuta, Ogun State," the commission added.

In June, the EFCC said operatives from its Lagos zonal office arrested Emmanuel and Victoria Jayeoba, identified as parents of the 24-year-old who is said to be at large, for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting victims to the tune of N935 million.

“The suspects, in complicity with their son, who is still at large, operate a Ponzi scheme in the guise of forex trading to defraud their unsuspecting victims,” EFCC had said.

“Investigation revealed that Emmanuel, who is a Director in Wales Kingdom Capital, operates five bank accounts and had received a sum of N18,397,913.67 before his arrest.

“Further investigation also showed that the second suspect, Victoria, operates six bank accounts through which she received fraudulent transactions to the tune of N916,607,715.48.”