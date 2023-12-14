ADVERTISEMENT
22-year-old health worker commits suicide after lover’s death

Damilare Famuyiwa

The 22-year-old lady was said to have taken sniper following her boyfriend’s death in Adamawa State.

She could not handle the death of her lover [Sahara Reporters]
She could not handle the death of her lover [Sahara Reporters]

Vandi was said to have taken her own life as she protested the death of her boyfriend.

The deceased, who was an indigene of Michika LGA and resided at Viniklang in the Girei Local Government Area, consumed a local substance suspected to be a toxic insecticide popularly known as Sniper, after which she died.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed this development in a statement, in which he disclosed that the 22-year-old killed herself on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

The deceased took the unfortunate decision few hours after the death of her boyfriend, Nuhu Boniface, who died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Investigation further revealed that until her death, Florence was a health worker attached to Girei Primary Health Care Centre,” the statement quoted Nguroje as saying.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, who expressed sadness over the incident, advised members of the public to avoid taking laws into their own hands and report any suspicious movement around their neighbourhood to the police.

In a similar development, a 31-year-old man, Chukwuma Onoh committed suicide in Abia State after reportedly losing ₦2.5 million in an online bet.

Onoh was said to have borrowed ₦1.2 million from friends which he combined with his ₦1.3 million to place a bet but failed to win it.

Onoh had, earlier on the same day in a WhatsApp message, pleaded with a man said to be his boss to help him clear a debt of ₦1.2 million which he incurred after losing the ₦2.5 million bet.

