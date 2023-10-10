ADVERTISEMENT
20 year old man allegedly abducts 15 year old girl in Ekiti

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor stated that the defendant unlawfully abducted the girl against her will.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of unlawful abduction. The prosecutor, Insp Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 30 in Ikere-Ekiti.

Adeniyi said that the defendant unlawfully abducted one Adeyemi Ayomide, a 15-year-old girl, against her will. The offence, according to him, contravenes Section 275 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021. The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him. His counsel, Benjamin Aladesuyi, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail. The Magistrate, Dolapo Babalogbon, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦50,000, with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case till Nov.22 for hearing.

