According to a statement by the command's spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects, Hafiz Omidokun and Peter Babalola, allegedly ambushed the policewomen's vehicle and held them hostage with a locally-made pistol.

The victims, however, engaged them in a fight and raised an alarm which led to their arrest.

"After collecting their bags and phones, the suspects were about to mount their motorcycle when the two officers engaged them in a fight and raised the alarm. Sensing danger, the suspects fled but were chased by the policewomen, assisted by passersby. The suspects attempted to snatch another motorcycle when they realised that they were about to be caught, but were arrested there," Oyeyemi said.

The incident occurred at Iyana-Ilogbo area while the victims were on their way to Sango Ota from Ifo.

Prior to their arrest, the suspects had already been facing being lynched by the angry mob before operatives of the Sango Divisional police station arrived the scene.

According to the police statement, the matter has been transferred to the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) for further investigation