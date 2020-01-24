Mr Bulama Abiso, the Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Maiduguri.

Abiso said that the organised labour in the state appreciated the governor, Babagana Zulum, for keeping to his pledge that “workers welfare is his priority’’.

“The minimum wage and its consequential adjustments were implemented to all grade level and consolidated salary structure across the state civil servants.

“Labour appeals to his Excellency to direct the immediate implementation of the minimum wage at the local government and the local education authorities.

“We urge all civil servants to reciprocate the gesture by re-dedicating themselves to duty and assure them that all shortfalls due to implementation will be squarely looked into,” he said.

Mr Ali Goni, a civil servant who spoke to NAN in an interview, expressed joy after he received his new and enhanced salary.

Goni lauded the organised labour and the government for making the welfare of workers a top priority and urged them to do more in the area of pension and gratuity.