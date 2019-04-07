Ahmed said this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Saturday, April 6, 2019, during a protest over the killings in Zamfara.

Kadaria who was visibly angry about killings and kidnapping in the state said as far as she is concerned ‘’that governor is the most useless governor in the history of Nigeria’’

She said: “Quote me, he is the most useless Governor in the history of Nigeria. This is a governor whose reaction to the killings in his state was to resign as the Chief Security Officer. He went on the record to say that he cannot be the Chief Security Officer. So, I don’t know what he is still doing in office; he doesn’t care.

“He only cares about the people of Zamfara when it comes to politics. The fact that they are getting killed does not concern him. He lives most of his time here in Abuja. How can you govern a state for eight years from Abuja? What sort of leadership is that? We are so happy he is on his way out.

“He is hopeless as a leader. He has not done well for our people. Under him, Zamfara has deteriorated.”

Ahmed also said she grew up in Zamfara adding that the state has lost the peace and prosperity she used to know.

She, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to either see to the security issues in the state or declare a state of emergency in Zamfara.

“We are asking for Muhammadu Buhari, the president of Nigeria, to show the people of Zamfara the same regard they have shown for him.

“For two elections, they have come out now in large numbers to vote for him, can he for goodness sake show that he cares about them. Can he provide security so that we can sleep in our homes,”

For eight years we have seen the security situation of the state get worse under him. It is not late for a state of emergency to be declared in the state. Yari has failed woefully. Buhari should act now’’. she said.