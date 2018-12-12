Yobe House of Assembly speaker resigns

news

The Speaker, Yobe House of Assembly, Adamu Dala-Dogo, has resigned his position.

Dogo tendered his resignation through a letter sent to the house which was read on the floor of the assembly by the Deputy Speaker, Dr Ibrahim Kurmi.

He thanked members of the legislature for giving him the opportunity to serve in that capacity.

The house, therefore, replaced Dala-Dogo with Alhaji Zannah Machina, following a motion for nomination of a new speaker moved by Ibrahim Kallalawa and seconded by Ishaku Daya.

Dogo, who is representing Karasuwa constituency in the house, served as the speaker of the house for 7 years.

The leader of the house, Usman Kabaruma, representing Tarmuwa Local Government Area, told newsmen that Dala-Dogo voluntarily tendered his resignation to the house.