Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Yobe House of Assembly speaker resigns

Yobe House of Assembly speaker resigns

Dogo tendered his resignation through a letter sent to the house which was read on the floor of the assembly by the Deputy Speaker, Dr Ibrahim Kurmi.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Osun State House of Assembly. play Yobe House of Assembly speaker resigns (Illustration) (thenationonlineng.net)

The Speaker, Yobe House of Assembly, Adamu Dala-Dogo, has resigned his position.

Dogo tendered his resignation through a letter sent to the house which was read on the floor of the assembly by the Deputy Speaker, Dr Ibrahim Kurmi.

He thanked members of the legislature for giving him the opportunity to serve in that capacity.

The house, therefore, replaced Dala-Dogo with Alhaji Zannah Machina, following a motion for nomination of a new speaker moved by Ibrahim Kallalawa and seconded by Ishaku Daya.

Dogo, who is representing Karasuwa constituency in the house, served as the speaker of the house for 7 years.

The leader of the house, Usman Kabaruma, representing Tarmuwa Local Government Area, told newsmen that Dala-Dogo voluntarily tendered his resignation to the house.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Senate pays Dariye N14.2 monthly allowances while serving 10-year...bullet
2 The untold story of how 13-yr-old Ochanya died while seeking an educationbullet
3 Nigerian Police say it's not a crime to have sex in the carbullet

Related Articles

Over 16,000 bags of rice meant for IDPs reportedly rotting away in NEMA stores
Osinbajo's N5.8b case with the National Assembly, explained
Complete House of Reps Committee report indicting NEMA’s governing board
North-East food aid: Presidency says allegation of violations baseless
Oshiomhole APC Primaries: We will respect guidelines – Chairman
Emmanuel Uduaghan Has ex Delta state Gov dumped PDP for APC?
African News Roundup Death to Ebola, Zuma's cross, and other African stories of the week
Nigerian News Roundup A failed coup, a festival of defections, a kidnapped Senator and other top stories of the week
Mass Defection APC still has majority in the National Assembly - Ahmed Lawan

Local

FG approves $6.7bn for Ibadan – Kaduna railway project
Minister resigns to assume office as Emir of Nasarawa
Sex in the car will attract 2-year imprisonment - Lagos Police
Lagos Police says having sex in the car with be punished with 2-year imprisonment
Ibrahim Usman Jubril
Minister of State for Environment, Jubrin, resigns from Buhari's cabinet
13-year-old boy drowns in Kano pond
X
Advertisement