WTO DG, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala calls for vaccine equity

The meeting where she made the speech was scheduled to hold physically but moved online due to concerns about the emergence of the newly discovered variant of the coronavirus. She mentioned that the new situation raises global concerns over equity in the availability of vaccines since the vaccine response began.

The former Nigerian minister was responding to questions from journalists covering the event which was for the highest calibre, minister-level meeting of the WTO ranks that was meant to hold at a physical venue in Geneva.

“We need to use all tools at our disposal to make sure we solve this problem of access to vaccines. This is a call for us to move faster and that is why we are not waiting for a Ministerial Conference, we are just going to push along. We have one goal in common, which is to save lives. We need to use all tools at our disposal to make sure we solve this problem of access to vaccines,” she opined.

Although she also conceded that the issue was complicated over the intellectual property issues that are surrounding the production of the vaccines. She however promised that the organization is already working on a waiver that would make that easier.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----