Wike imposes curfew on Rivers State residents due to insecurity

The governor announced on Thursday, April 29, 2021 that movements within the state are banned from 10 pm to 6 am, with immediate effect, until further notice.

Wike said the State Security Council made the decision so as to prevent faceless criminals from unleashing their deadly plans on residents.

Thursday's announcement followed a review of a previous curfew announced earlier this week to restrict night movements into and out of Rivers from the land borders of the state.

The curfew was imposed in response to attacks on Nigerian Army troops at their duty posts in Ikwerre and Abua/Odual Local Government Areas.

Wike said on Thursday that a review of the situation showed that the threat of further deadly attacks on hard and soft targets across the state still exists.

"We wish to repeat that in taking these and other drastic measures at this time, our singular intention is to secure our state and guarantee the protection of lives and property," the governor said.

At least a dozen security operatives have been reportedly killed in Rivers just this week, further cementing a trend of deadly attacks on security personnel especially in the south east and south south regions of the country.

This trend has worsened the nation's general struggles with combatting insecurity which has devastated many communities, especially in the northern region where bandits are killing and kidnapping people with little resistance.

Wike earlier this week said the crisis is a clear manifestation of bad leadership which he blamed on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.