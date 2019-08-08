Following Nigeria Army’s statement over death of police officers killed by soldiers, the Nigeria Police Force has raised some questions for the Nigeria Army to answer.

The police had earlier accused some soldiers of killing three police officers, who were parts of a team on covert operation to arrest a high-profile kidnap suspect, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume in Taraba state.

Reacting to the accusation, the army in its statement on Thursday, August 8, 2019, said that the soldiers chased and exchanged fire with the police officers because they were mistaken for kidnappers, having received a distress call from villagers that Alhaji Hamisu had been kidnapped.

However, the police in a series of tweets has faulted the army’s statement raising questions on the whereabouts of Hamisu and why the soldiers decided to release him without taking him to the Army base for documentation.

Below are five questions the Nigeria Police want the Army to answer regarding the alleged murder of the three police officers and the release of a kidnap suspect, Hamisu by soldiers.

The police said it expects the Nigeria Army to answer the questions as they emanated from the statement the army released over the killing of the police officers..