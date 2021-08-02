What Buhari, FCT must know about the poor street lighting in Abuja [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister Muhammad Bello and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) must know that the deplorable street lighting in Abuja is one of the factors causing accidents and fueling insecurity.

I cannot grasp why several roads and streets across the city where the seat of power is domiciled, are enveloped in darkness day in, day out.

As personally observed, the categories of lighting are in three parts: The functioning, the fluctuating, the non-operating. The second and third are becoming the norm despite huge budgetary allocations.

Leadership is commitment, hard work, performance, not convoys, escorts, sirens.

Go round the councils - Abaji, AMAC, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali - at night. Tour locations in Apo, Dawaki, Garki, Gudu, Jabi, Kubwa, Life Camp, Lugbe, Utako, Wuse, Wuye, Zuba among others to see how the people suffer from the incompetence of fellow countrymen.

For highways that used to be bright from dusk to dawn, the reverse is the case now. Check Nnamdi Azikwe expressway, Sani Abacha way, and so on.

It is agonising, to say the least. You cannot visit countries' capital cities and not feel sorry for Nigeria. Leave out the United States and Europe, Asia and Middle East, I'm talking about Africa.

The happenings in the world's most populous black nation no longer surprise one. We are in a country where certain civil/public (supposed) servants enter office on the grounds of nomination/recommendation, not on the strength of brilliance/capability.

The jokes in this part of the world are innumerable, like exporting electricity even when millions live in darkness.

I believe in the school of thought that Nigeria, the richest on the continent, ought to be a developed nation if it had more selfless individuals in positions of authority. Most are/were not leaders, they are/were mere elected and appointed officials. Oh and of course, those who attained control through the barrel of the gun.

The FCTA is the ministry that administers the republic's capital and I must stress unequivocally that its effort on public lighting is below par. Are Nigerians expected to protest over everything? The government infuriates while counselling that we remain patriotic. Why encourage the electorates to be nationalists when basic services aren't largely available?

The FCTA is giving the impression that it exists only for demolition, land allocation and road construction.

They can't even finish the works at Apo roundabout, Games Village-Area One intersection, Galadimawa, etc. These projects started years ago. Let's assume COVID-19 and economic downturn slowed down execution, did they affect lighting too?

Who are the persons responsible for keeping roads and streets well-lit? Who are the ones tasked to confirm traffic lights function round-the-clock? Relevant directors and supervisors should be on the field more than in air-conditioned offices. Why are they not being probed for failing at their jobs? Why are heads not rolling for glaring neglect?

The current situation dents FCTA's image, there is no gentler way to put it. The management must diligently discharge its duties. It is unacceptable for the government to continually disregard the citizenry. The words on the lips of residents are that only highbrow areas in Abuja enjoy top quality service.

Granted that places such as Asokoro, Guzape, Maitama and the likes are entitled to preferential treatment perhaps due to high tax remittances and occupation by 'big men', the rest should not be overlooked.

The government must provide basic structures and facilities for all; the provisions must not be selective. This is common sense, this is the beauty of public administration.

I appeal to President Buhari, Minister Bello, and the FCTA to replicate what they see abroad; Nigerians want to see change (the same APC mantra) in the coming weeks.

But if the authorities fail to prove that we are paramount, I leave them to their consciences and pray that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth. Many thanks to Abraham Lincoln.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

