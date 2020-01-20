British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call for deeper investment ties between Britain and Africa during the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit which holds on Monday, January 20, 2020 in London.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari left Abuja for London last week to participate at the summit.

Leaders of 21 African countries will be participating at the summit as well.

The summit comes just days before the UK leaves the European Union.

Hosted by Johnson, the summit will bring together African leaders, international business chief executives and heads of international organisations.

What will be discussed between the UK and Africa

Apart from highlighting new perspectives on UK-Africa Partnership for Prosperity, issues of Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure; Trade and Investment; Future African Growth Sectors and Clean Energy and Climate, are expected to dominate presentations and discussions during the Summit, Reuters reports.

After securing Britain’s departure from the EU--the world’s largest trading bloc on January 31, 2020-- Johnson is keen to develop business ties with countries outside Europe.

Reuters adds that at the summit, Johnson will call for Britain to be the “investment partner of choice” for Africa. He will highlight deals worth billions of pounds with countries on the continent, underlining the roles British companies are playing in providing anything from smart street lighting in Nigeria to environmentally friendly breweries in Kenya.

The prime minister will also announce an end to British support for thermal coal mining or coal power plants overseas, according to a statement issued before the start of the summit.

President Buhari is expected back in Nigeria on Thursday, January 23.