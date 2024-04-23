Breaking news:
Student bullied at Lead British School is not my daughter  —  Daniel Bwala

Bayo Wahab

Nigerians have been calling on the school management to expel the student who bullied Namitra Bwala.

Namtira Bwala.
Namtira Bwala.

When the video of the student being bullied by a fellow student gained traction on social media, many tweeps claimed Namitra was Bwala’s daughter.

Reacting to the claim via his official X account, the Borno-born politician said he does not know the victim and does not have any child schooling at Lead British International School.

He tweeted, “My attention has been drawn to a viral video circulating on all social media platforms alleging that my daughter was bullied or assaulted. For the records, the young girl in the video is not my daughter, I do not know her, nor do I have any of my children studying in that school.

“Whilst the young girl in the video showed extreme decorum and restraint (and should be commended), if it were any of my children, the scenario would not go without a fight in the exercise of self-defense.

“However, I have myself reported the incident to law enforcement because it could have been anybody’s daughter since violence and bullying is not acceptable in our society.”

The viral video of the victim being bullied has triggered reactions from Nigerians, with many condemning the incident and urging the school to investigate.

