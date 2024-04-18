ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

This is alarming - Army concerned over number of unauthorised weapons in circulation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dada called for more synergy and inter-agency communication by different security agencies to retrieve all weapons from criminal elements.

Men of the Nigerian Army
Men of the Nigerian Army

Recommended articles

He said this on Thursday in Enugu at a one-day seminar on the control of the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria.

The seminar was organised by the South East Zonal office of the National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALWS).

“The number of weapons outside is very alarming.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to take out these weapons in our midst; we need solutions; we need to think out of the box; so we can take away these weapons,” Dada said.

The GOC, represented by the Garrison Commander 82 Division, Brig.-Gen. MM Abu said taking away the weapons from the non-state actors would solve current security challenges in the country.

He described the theme of the seminar, ‘Multi Sectoral Synergy Towards the Control of Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria’ as timely and imperative.

Dada called for more synergy and inter-agency communication by different security agencies to retrieve all weapons from criminal elements.

Similarly, Kanayo Uzuegbu, the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, said the proliferation of weapons was fueling criminality across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that most of the arms were smuggled from neighbouring countries, and called for engagement with Nigerian manufacturers, political actors and other stakeholders to find a solution to the menace.

Uzuegbu was represented by ACP Onyeamu Akaeme, who is in charge of Operations in the command,

“We should engage our manufacturers to tap from their expertise in a positive way for the good of our country.

“Engage our political leaders and their followers through sensitisation programmes,” he added.

The NCCSALWS zonal officer, Maj.-Gen. Okechukwu Ugoh (rtd), said the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons was directly responsible for much of the untold human sufferings in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is important to mention that these weapons on their own do not cause conflict, rather, it is the easy access to them and the recklessness of their use that makes violence more lethal and conflicts more protracted.”

According to him, small arms and light weapons have become weapons of choice for criminals, terrorists and bandits in Nigeria and beyond.

He said that this was what is “posing a significant challenge to our dear country, especially in the wake of many crises that have engulfed our geo-political zone and the nation at large.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG seeks German government cooperation to reform Nigeria Police

FG seeks German government cooperation to reform Nigeria Police

Petrol price stands at ₦696.79 in March – Report

Petrol price stands at ₦696.79 in March – Report

Iran threatens to trigger powerful missiles should Israel attack its nuke sites

Iran threatens to trigger powerful missiles should Israel attack its nuke sites

Diesel price stands at ₦1341.16 in March 2024 – Report

Diesel price stands at ₦1341.16 in March 2024 – Report

FCCPC seals 4U supermarket in Abuja for concealing price information

FCCPC seals 4U supermarket in Abuja for concealing price information

This is alarming - Army concerned over number of unauthorised weapons in circulation

This is alarming - Army concerned over number of unauthorised weapons in circulation

Woman who was afraid of recent solar eclipse dies after stabbing boyfriend

Woman who was afraid of recent solar eclipse dies after stabbing boyfriend

3 years after he was declared dead, German-American billionaire found in Russia

3 years after he was declared dead, German-American billionaire found in Russia

Court rejects Secondus, Omehia, Opara's plea, upholds restraining order

Court rejects Secondus, Omehia, Opara's plea, upholds restraining order

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu is angry about Dosunmu Market fire caused by 'gross carelessness'

Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu

I didn't intend to insult you - Minister of Power apologises over his freezer remark

Godwin Emefiele was removed from office by the Bola Tinubu administration over fraud allegations [Punch]

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case