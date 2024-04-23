Breaking news:
Lead British School student in viral video apologises for bullying Namtira Bwala

Bayo Wahab

Maryam has apologised to Nigerians and her victim.

Maryam Hassan was seen bullying Namitra Bwala in a viral video.
A viral video of Maryam assaulting Namtira sparked outrage on Tuesday, April 23, 2022, as Nigerians called out the school and called for her expulsion from the school.

The video drew the attention of the Federal Government as the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, visited the school.

During her visit, the school administrator announced that the private school would be shut down for three days.

Earlier, another video of parents and relatives of Namtira on the school premises emerged on social media as the video of the young girl being bullied by Maryam continued to gain traction with Nigerians passing comments about the bully, her victim, and the school.

However, shortly after the minister’s visit, a video of Maryam emerged on social media. In the video, she was seen apologising to Namtira and Nigerians.

She said, “My name is Maryam Hassan. I am sincerely sorry for what I did to Namtira Bwala. I am also apologising to all you people out there, I am sincerely sorry, I wish this never happened.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Bwala, former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 presidential election campaign has refuted the claim that the bullied student is his daughter.

The Borno-born politician said he does not know the victim and does not have any child schooling at Lead British International School.

