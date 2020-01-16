President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Friday, January 17, 2020, for the United Kingdom to attend a summit.

According to Buhari’s Special Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, the president is going to the United Kingdom to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit holding on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Bashir announced this on Twitter on Thursday, January 16, 2020, but did not state when the president would return to Nigeria after the summit.

