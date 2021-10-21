RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wave of violence in Kaduna claims 343 lives in 3 months

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Security agencies killed 69 suspected terrorists and rescued 101 kidnapped hostages.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai wants security agencies to sustain offensive operations against security threats in Kaduna and surrounding states [KDSG]
A security report by the Kaduna Government has shown that 343 people were killed in the state between July and September 2021.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, presented the quarterly report to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday, October 20.

The casualties were killed in tribal clashes, or attacks by terrorists, kidnappers, rapists, and as a result of the herders-farmers crisis.

The majority of deaths (193) was recorded in Southern Kaduna, a situation Governor El-Rufai blamed on a toxic mix of banditry and the continuing violent clashes between communities in three local government areas in the district.

"I call on all the communities in Zangon Kataf LGA to recommit to peace, to work together to promote harmony, uphold the rule of law and unite to against the criminals that threaten all of them," he said after receiving the report.

130 of deceased victims were killed in Central Kaduna, and 20 in North Kaduna.

Aruwan also noted that security agencies killed 69 suspected terrorists and rescued 101 kidnapped hostages in the three-month period under review.

El-Rufai praised the military and other security agencies for recent offensive operations against bandits that have posed the biggest security challenge in the state and surrounding states.

Wednesday's report raises the death toll of violence in Kaduna this year to 888 people.

