The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says candidates for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) must have National Identification Number (NIN).

The examination body announced on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 that all potential candidates must provide their NIN at the point of registration.

Registration for this year's exercise is scheduled to run from April 8 to May 15.

The registration will take place in 700 centres across the country according to JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

The examination will take place between June 5 and June 19 at any of the centres in the candidate's chosen examination town.

JAMB pegged the cost of application documents at N3,500, and an additional N500 for the recommended reading text.

"Mock examination will be held on Friday, April 30 for those who indicate interest and are registered before April 24," Benjamin said.

The registration for Direct Entry applicants will also run concurrently with that of UTME candidates.

Why UTME candidates need NIN

The NIN is issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) upon enrolment into the National Identity Database, and is used to capture an individual's records.

The Federal Government has been pushing hard for the integration of NIN in numerous agencies, with national security used as a major reason.

There's been a surge in the number of Nigerians registering for NIN since the government announced in December 2020 that any mobile phone subscriber without NIN will have their SIM cards blocked.

JAMB has in the past made NIN compulsory for candidates only to cancel it due to registration difficulties.