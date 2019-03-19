The VC made the appeal on Monday, March 18, 2019 during an interactive session on promotion guidelines for academic staff of the university.

Abdulkareem according to PM News condemned the unnecessary recycling of old works to produce substandard journals in desperation for career progression.

He said, “Once rules are met, no one will be denied his promotion; nobody will change the rules in the middle of the game.’’

The Vice Chancellor however assured the members of staff that the university would continue to respond to changes in the university system while the rules would be dynamic to conform with international best practices.

Recall that in September 2018, the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Union (ASUU) and Head of Geography and Environmental Management Department, Dr Usman Adebimpe Raheem reportedly used other lecturers’ work without their approval.

According to the Nation, Dr Raheem’s alleged plagiarism was found out when a graduate student of another Nigerian University used a few paragraphs from the lecturer’s works in his own Master’s degree thesis without acknowledgement.

When asked by his supervisor why he did not reference the paragraphs, the student said he got th paragraphs from earlier articles published by Dr Raheem himself which he (Dr Raheem) also used elaborately without any reference.

Sensing academic fraud, the supervisor dug deeper into Dr Raheem’s works and found out that his ‘’publications are generally filled with massive word-for-word copying, duplication, data fraud and so on.”