Exactly two months after Nigerian Universities have been shut down, a video of the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students NANS, Comrade Bamidele Akpan has surfaced online promising to deliver 20 million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

In the video which is now going viral, NANS president and his cabinet members during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the ongoing ASUU strike said the population of Nigerian student is large and close to 80 million. He, however, added that ''if the is constituency is well utilized, NANS can 20 million votes for him in the February 2019 elections.

The promise to deliver 20 million votes at a time the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is trying to engage the government to fulfill university lecturers' demands has however caused some reactions on Twitter.

Here is what Nigerians are saying about NANS president's promise to President Muhammadu Buhari.